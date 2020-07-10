All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3529 Suffolk Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3529 Suffolk Dr.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:44 AM

3529 Suffolk Dr.

3529 Suffolk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3529 Suffolk Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3529 Suffolk Dr. Available 07/10/20 Amazing Ranch Style on HUGE lot! - Recently renovated home sitting on a HUGE lot near TCU! Home features custom paint, stainless steel appliances, and upgrades which include granite counter tops,and a open bar overlooking SECOND living room. Split layout bedrooms offer a great functional floorplan with a huge backyard to enjoy! Large circle drive in the front of home leading to a two car garage! Yard care provided on bi-weekly basis. Don't miss out! Available July 2020.

(RLNE2938453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3529 Suffolk Dr. have any available units?
3529 Suffolk Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3529 Suffolk Dr. have?
Some of 3529 Suffolk Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3529 Suffolk Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3529 Suffolk Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 Suffolk Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3529 Suffolk Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3529 Suffolk Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3529 Suffolk Dr. offers parking.
Does 3529 Suffolk Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3529 Suffolk Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 Suffolk Dr. have a pool?
No, 3529 Suffolk Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3529 Suffolk Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3529 Suffolk Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 Suffolk Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3529 Suffolk Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Bottle House on Main
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University