Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3529 Suffolk Dr. Available 07/10/20 Amazing Ranch Style on HUGE lot! - Recently renovated home sitting on a HUGE lot near TCU! Home features custom paint, stainless steel appliances, and upgrades which include granite counter tops,and a open bar overlooking SECOND living room. Split layout bedrooms offer a great functional floorplan with a huge backyard to enjoy! Large circle drive in the front of home leading to a two car garage! Yard care provided on bi-weekly basis. Don't miss out! Available July 2020.



(RLNE2938453)