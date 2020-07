Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Charming home features original wood flooring, updated bath and kitchen, and shiplap walls and ceilings. Large living room. The kitchen comes with SS appliances, backsplash & butcher block counters. The two bedrooms, plus a small third room which could be used as a large closet or office. Oversized backyard with firepit & newer fence. Two car garage is detached and located in the backyard.