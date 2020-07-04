All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 5 2019

3509 Amador Dr

3509 Amador Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3509 Amador Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
3509 Amador Dr Available 11/29/19 Keller ISD in highly sought after Heritage - Large lot with beautiful hardwood floors in sought after Heritage Addition! 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 dining, PLUS AN OFFICE! Great open floor plan , Island Kitchen with Breakfast Area and abundance of custom painted cabinetry! Unique floor plan with split bedrooms and large hallway. Master features beautiful garden tub and separate shower with dual vanities and his' and her's walk-in closet! Backyard perfect for entertaining with a wooden deck and plenty of grass area. Convenient location with quick access to highways I35 and 287, with tons of shopping and dining close by in Alliance Shopping Center! KELLER ISD! *HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED* contact our office for details.

(RLNE5290903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 Amador Dr have any available units?
3509 Amador Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3509 Amador Dr have?
Some of 3509 Amador Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 Amador Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Amador Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Amador Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3509 Amador Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3509 Amador Dr offer parking?
No, 3509 Amador Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3509 Amador Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 Amador Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Amador Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3509 Amador Dr has a pool.
Does 3509 Amador Dr have accessible units?
No, 3509 Amador Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Amador Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3509 Amador Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

