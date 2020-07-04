Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court

3509 Amador Dr Available 11/29/19 Keller ISD in highly sought after Heritage - Large lot with beautiful hardwood floors in sought after Heritage Addition! 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 dining, PLUS AN OFFICE! Great open floor plan , Island Kitchen with Breakfast Area and abundance of custom painted cabinetry! Unique floor plan with split bedrooms and large hallway. Master features beautiful garden tub and separate shower with dual vanities and his' and her's walk-in closet! Backyard perfect for entertaining with a wooden deck and plenty of grass area. Convenient location with quick access to highways I35 and 287, with tons of shopping and dining close by in Alliance Shopping Center! KELLER ISD! *HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED* contact our office for details.



(RLNE5290903)