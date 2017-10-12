All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 2 2019

3508 Aruba Lane

3508 Aruba Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3508 Aruba Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Gorgeous and incredibly large layout is ready for you and your family! Beautiful vinyl wood flooring throughout first story, tremendous formal dining room off the kitchen, perfect for hosting large gatherings and a stunning open staircase leading to all bedrooms. Wait until you see the spacious master suite, large enough for an additional sitting area, featuring a walk-in closet and giant bathroom with built in vanity. Ceiling fan in all bedrooms, huge back yard providing room for any activity and light neutral colors throughout. This home has everything you need and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 Aruba Lane have any available units?
3508 Aruba Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 Aruba Lane have?
Some of 3508 Aruba Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 Aruba Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3508 Aruba Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 Aruba Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3508 Aruba Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3508 Aruba Lane offer parking?
No, 3508 Aruba Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3508 Aruba Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 Aruba Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 Aruba Lane have a pool?
No, 3508 Aruba Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3508 Aruba Lane have accessible units?
No, 3508 Aruba Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 Aruba Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3508 Aruba Lane has units with dishwashers.

