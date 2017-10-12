3508 Aruba Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Gorgeous and incredibly large layout is ready for you and your family! Beautiful vinyl wood flooring throughout first story, tremendous formal dining room off the kitchen, perfect for hosting large gatherings and a stunning open staircase leading to all bedrooms. Wait until you see the spacious master suite, large enough for an additional sitting area, featuring a walk-in closet and giant bathroom with built in vanity. Ceiling fan in all bedrooms, huge back yard providing room for any activity and light neutral colors throughout. This home has everything you need and more!