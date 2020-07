3504 Twin Pines Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Open Concept.. Split master bedroom.. Covered back patio with extended patio...Private Backyard!!! … Light and Bright... Eat in kitchen with eat up breakfast bar..Gas cooktop..Stainless steel Refrig.... oversized 2 car garage...separate utility room...42 inch kitchen cabinets...Gas fireplace..Ceiling Fans.. Window blinds.. Awesome location- all schools within walking distance.. Grocery and eating places within walking distance...community has 7 pools, playgrounds, stocked fishing ponds, walking trails.... Location is 5 minutes from Hwy 170 and Hwy i35... Better Hurry.. move in asap!!!