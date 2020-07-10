All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3501 Manchester St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3501 Manchester St
Last updated April 17 2020 at 8:58 PM

3501 Manchester St

3501 Manchester Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3501 Manchester Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Dazzling property close to TCU!!! It offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, big and open living area with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and fireplace. Dining area with lots of natural light, kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, separate oven, ceramic cooking counter top! Property has washer and dryer! Recently updated master shower, new vanities in both bathrooms and fresh landscaping. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

*Lawn care and water service monthly $375!!

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=F3yDGZtdnK&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Manchester St have any available units?
3501 Manchester St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Manchester St have?
Some of 3501 Manchester St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Manchester St currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Manchester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Manchester St pet-friendly?
No, 3501 Manchester St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3501 Manchester St offer parking?
No, 3501 Manchester St does not offer parking.
Does 3501 Manchester St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 Manchester St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Manchester St have a pool?
No, 3501 Manchester St does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Manchester St have accessible units?
No, 3501 Manchester St does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Manchester St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 Manchester St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University