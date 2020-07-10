3501 Manchester St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Dazzling property close to TCU!!! It offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, big and open living area with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and fireplace. Dining area with lots of natural light, kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, separate oven, ceramic cooking counter top! Property has washer and dryer! Recently updated master shower, new vanities in both bathrooms and fresh landscaping. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



*Lawn care and water service monthly $375!!



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=F3yDGZtdnK&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com