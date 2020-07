Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Freshly paint. Short walking distance to reputable elementary school. Located in a quiet corner lot well established neighborhood. Tons of natural light, open floor plan with spacious living space. Great for family gathering. Game room or second living upstairs Office downstairs. Beautiful Pergola in back yard for entertainment. Wood fence provides privacy. Newer carpet, wood flooring AC and heater. Must see to appreciate!