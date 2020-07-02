3409 Willowbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the wedgewood area!! Interior features include, new carpet throughout, new 2 inch blinds throughout, new light fixtures in living area new granite counter top, back splash and faucet in kitchen. Home has a large living and kitchen area with cute bar. Large spacious spare bedrooms with fresh paint. Bonus Sun Room with brand new laminate flooring, and beautiful outdoor deck. Property has a mature pecan tree and bonus work shed in backyard, along with a new fence. Desirable Corner lot with easy access to I-20, !-35 and McCart Ave. Close to schools, shopping and more! NEW HVAC