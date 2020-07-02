All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3409 Willowbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3409 Willowbrook Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

3409 Willowbrook Drive

3409 Willowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3409 Willowbrook Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the wedgewood area!! Interior features include, new carpet throughout, new 2 inch blinds throughout, new light fixtures in living area new granite counter top, back splash and faucet in kitchen. Home has a large living and kitchen area with cute bar. Large spacious spare bedrooms with fresh paint. Bonus Sun Room with brand new laminate flooring, and beautiful outdoor deck. Property has a mature pecan tree and bonus work shed in backyard, along with a new fence. Desirable Corner lot with easy access to I-20, !-35 and McCart Ave. Close to schools, shopping and more! NEW HVAC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Willowbrook Drive have any available units?
3409 Willowbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 Willowbrook Drive have?
Some of 3409 Willowbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 Willowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Willowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Willowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3409 Willowbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3409 Willowbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3409 Willowbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 3409 Willowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 Willowbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Willowbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3409 Willowbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Willowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3409 Willowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Willowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3409 Willowbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University