3336 Raleigh Drive

Amenities
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Love the vaulted ceiling details as you enter into laminate wood flooring. Living room features windows making natural light a breeze and a fireplace tiled to give this room a finished look. Kitchen is off of living area giving the cook private work space. Dark cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, laminate counter tops and a tiled black splash that ties in the modern updated look. Appliance package includes a glass top range, built in microwave, dishwasher, and a refrigerator. The master bedroom offer a master en-suite featuring dual sinks in large vanity, a garden tub and a stand up shower. Come home to your 2 car garage offering remote access.
Contact us to schedule a showing.