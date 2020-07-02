All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3336 Raleigh Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3336 Raleigh Drive

3336 Raleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3336 Raleigh Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Love the vaulted ceiling details as you enter into laminate wood flooring. Living room features windows making natural light a breeze and a fireplace tiled to give this room a finished look. Kitchen is off of living area giving the cook private work space. Dark cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, laminate counter tops and a tiled black splash that ties in the modern updated look. Appliance package includes a glass top range, built in microwave, dishwasher, and a refrigerator. The master bedroom offer a master en-suite featuring dual sinks in large vanity, a garden tub and a stand up shower. Come home to your 2 car garage offering remote access.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 Raleigh Drive have any available units?
3336 Raleigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3336 Raleigh Drive have?
Some of 3336 Raleigh Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 Raleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3336 Raleigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 Raleigh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3336 Raleigh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3336 Raleigh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3336 Raleigh Drive offers parking.
Does 3336 Raleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3336 Raleigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 Raleigh Drive have a pool?
No, 3336 Raleigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3336 Raleigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 3336 Raleigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 Raleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3336 Raleigh Drive has units with dishwashers.

