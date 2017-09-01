All apartments in Fort Worth
3324 Mission Street

3324 Mission Street · No Longer Available
Location

3324 Mission Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovingly updated with gleaming hardwood floors and carpet in study off living area. Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with study or bonus room. Located in Bluebonnet Hills near TCU. This home features stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, central HVAC, ORGINAL HARD WOOD FLOORING. Includes a stackable washer & dryer. Fenced yard, deck, storage building and picnic table. Sq. Footage on tax does not include bonus room. Sq. footage approx. 1229 sq. feet. Owner has final approval of all apps. and pets. *$20 fee per month added to rental to have HVAC filters delivered to tenant every 30 days under Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This insures prompt & easy installation of filters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 Mission Street have any available units?
3324 Mission Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3324 Mission Street have?
Some of 3324 Mission Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 Mission Street currently offering any rent specials?
3324 Mission Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 Mission Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3324 Mission Street is pet friendly.
Does 3324 Mission Street offer parking?
Yes, 3324 Mission Street offers parking.
Does 3324 Mission Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3324 Mission Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 Mission Street have a pool?
No, 3324 Mission Street does not have a pool.
Does 3324 Mission Street have accessible units?
No, 3324 Mission Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 Mission Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3324 Mission Street has units with dishwashers.

