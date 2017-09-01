3324 Mission Street

Amenities

Lovingly updated with gleaming hardwood floors and carpet in study off living area. Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with study or bonus room. Located in Bluebonnet Hills near TCU. This home features stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, central HVAC, ORGINAL HARD WOOD FLOORING. Includes a stackable washer & dryer. Fenced yard, deck, storage building and picnic table. Sq. Footage on tax does not include bonus room. Sq. footage approx. 1229 sq. feet. Owner has final approval of all apps. and pets. *$20 fee per month added to rental to have HVAC filters delivered to tenant every 30 days under Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This insures prompt & easy installation of filters.