Fort Worth, TX
3322 S University Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

3322 S University Drive

3322 S University Dr · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

3322 S University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
key fob access
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
key fob access
Great Location Near TCU! Walking Distance to Campus. Luxury Living. Built in 2019. This is a Beautiful House that has 5 rooms on each floor. Each Private Room is Keyless Entry, Fully Furnished (Queen Bed, Nightstand, Desk with Lamp & TV) & Shares a Private Bathroom with Another Private Room. There is 1 room on Each Floor that has its own Bathroom and it is $100 more a month. Each Floor has a Common Kitchen, Dining, Living & Laundry Room. The Kitchen offers Granite Counters, 2 Large Refrigerators, & Huge Breakfast Bar. Lawn Care & Housekeeping is Provided 2x’s a Month. Parking is Included in the Back of the Property. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 S University Drive have any available units?
3322 S University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3322 S University Drive have?
Some of 3322 S University Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 S University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3322 S University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 S University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3322 S University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3322 S University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3322 S University Drive offers parking.
Does 3322 S University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 S University Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 S University Drive have a pool?
No, 3322 S University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3322 S University Drive have accessible units?
No, 3322 S University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 S University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3322 S University Drive has units with dishwashers.

