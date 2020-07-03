3322 S University Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking key fob access ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking key fob access

Great Location Near TCU! Walking Distance to Campus. Luxury Living. Built in 2019. This is a Beautiful House that has 5 rooms on each floor. Each Private Room is Keyless Entry, Fully Furnished (Queen Bed, Nightstand, Desk with Lamp & TV) & Shares a Private Bathroom with Another Private Room. There is 1 room on Each Floor that has its own Bathroom and it is $100 more a month. Each Floor has a Common Kitchen, Dining, Living & Laundry Room. The Kitchen offers Granite Counters, 2 Large Refrigerators, & Huge Breakfast Bar. Lawn Care & Housekeeping is Provided 2x’s a Month. Parking is Included in the Back of the Property. No Pets.