All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3317 Bristol Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3317 Bristol Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3317 Bristol Road

3317 Bristol Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3317 Bristol Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled and impeccably maintained 2-2-2 townhome in sought after Monticello! Spacious living area features a brick fireplace and wood flooring. Charming kitchen accented by granite counter tops and custom tile backsplash. Breakfast nook and open in addition to dining space off the living area. Nice sized bedrooms, both with walk-in closets and French doors for direct patio access to a quiet courtyard. Updated fixtures and granite counter tops in both bathrooms with double sinks in the master. 2 inch blinds, crown molding, refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Bristol Road have any available units?
3317 Bristol Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 Bristol Road have?
Some of 3317 Bristol Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Bristol Road currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Bristol Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Bristol Road pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Bristol Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3317 Bristol Road offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Bristol Road offers parking.
Does 3317 Bristol Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3317 Bristol Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Bristol Road have a pool?
No, 3317 Bristol Road does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Bristol Road have accessible units?
No, 3317 Bristol Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Bristol Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 Bristol Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University