3317 Bristol Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautifully remodeled and impeccably maintained 2-2-2 townhome in sought after Monticello! Spacious living area features a brick fireplace and wood flooring. Charming kitchen accented by granite counter tops and custom tile backsplash. Breakfast nook and open in addition to dining space off the living area. Nice sized bedrooms, both with walk-in closets and French doors for direct patio access to a quiet courtyard. Updated fixtures and granite counter tops in both bathrooms with double sinks in the master. 2 inch blinds, crown molding, refrigerator, washer and dryer included.