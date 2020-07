Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Freshly RENOVATED 2 bedroom 1 bath FURNISHED unit available in rare 4 unit building. Property is less than 10 minutes away from the up and coming Downtown Fort Worth where you will never run out of places to eat or things to do. Unit is walking distance to Texas Wesleyan University.

If you are looking to be in a Tarrant County Metropolis, this is it!



Unit leases for $925.00 month with a washer and dryer or $895.00 month without.

Deposit dependent on rental and credit history.