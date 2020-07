Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated 3-2-2 in gorgeous South Hills Addition. Open Floor Plan home with HUGE space in kitchen and Living room. Master Bedroom offers on suite bathroom. All NEW Carpet, Paint, Linoleum, and additional fixtures. Home offers an attached 2 car garage with awesome storage as well! Backyard is HUGE with mature trees and plenty of room to run! New Dishwasher and updated granite in kitchen. Please call today to view!