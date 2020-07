Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming updated 2 story, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Tudor style home in TCU area. Full bathroom attached to each bedroom in home. Hard wood flooring in living, dining, and first floor bedrooms. Carpet in third bedroom on second floor. Large deck, 8 foot privacy fence, shed with electric in backyard. Within walking distance of the TCU campus. Owner pays for lawn maintenance.