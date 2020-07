Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms and updates throughout, hard surface flooring, new lighting, updated master bathroom, large stand up shower with separate toilet area, and large master closet!! Home does not have a garage but does have a side entrance to the home and driveway area. The laundry and mud room has lots of space for additional uses. The home is located across the street from South Hills Elementary, and is close to shopping and highway access.