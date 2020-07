Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is an older home that has been completely redone on the inside. It has a huge yard. The floors are hardwood and beautiful. The bathroom has been completely updated, as well as the kitchen. This home does have a refrigerator and full size connections. The cooking is electric. Covered parking is attached to the home. There is also a covered patio in the backyard.