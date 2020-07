Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, well layed-out house in a quiet neighborhood. Hardwood floor and tile through-out the first floor.3 bedrooms are carpeted. Master bedroom down stairs with hardwood floor. All bedrooms are good size. Additional Large living room on the 2nd floor. This house is very clean, well maintained, with money saving solar screen radiant that makes the house cooler. Large backyard and open patio. No Pet.