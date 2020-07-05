3217 Crofton Drive

Amenities
Beautiful, well kept home in highly sought after Keller ISD. Open kitchen concept with quartz counter-tops, SS appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious master suite with bonus space for an office with large, updated bathroom and walk in closet. Split floor plan, with 2 large secondary bedrooms with spacious, walk-in closets. Large covered patio is perfect for a family with kids or for entertainment. Minutes away from Alliance Towncenter and Presidio Junction with tons of dining and shopping. Only 15 minutes from downtown FTW. **ONE SMALL PET ALLOWED WITH APPROVAL** Schedule a showing, before it's too late!