Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:18 AM

3217 Crofton Drive

3217 Crofton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3217 Crofton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fossil Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, well kept home in highly sought after Keller ISD. Open kitchen concept with quartz counter-tops, SS appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious master suite with bonus space for an office with large, updated bathroom and walk in closet. Split floor plan, with 2 large secondary bedrooms with spacious, walk-in closets. Large covered patio is perfect for a family with kids or for entertainment. Minutes away from Alliance Towncenter and Presidio Junction with tons of dining and shopping. Only 15 minutes from downtown FTW. **ONE SMALL PET ALLOWED WITH APPROVAL** Schedule a showing, before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Crofton Drive have any available units?
3217 Crofton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 Crofton Drive have?
Some of 3217 Crofton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 Crofton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Crofton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Crofton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 Crofton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3217 Crofton Drive offer parking?
No, 3217 Crofton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3217 Crofton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 Crofton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Crofton Drive have a pool?
No, 3217 Crofton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3217 Crofton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3217 Crofton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Crofton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3217 Crofton Drive has units with dishwashers.

