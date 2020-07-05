3217 Crofton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, well kept home in highly sought after Keller ISD. Open kitchen concept with quartz counter-tops, SS appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious master suite with bonus space for an office with large, updated bathroom and walk in closet. Split floor plan, with 2 large secondary bedrooms with spacious, walk-in closets. Large covered patio is perfect for a family with kids or for entertainment. Minutes away from Alliance Towncenter and Presidio Junction with tons of dining and shopping. Only 15 minutes from downtown FTW. **ONE SMALL PET ALLOWED WITH APPROVAL** Schedule a showing, before it's too late!