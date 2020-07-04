All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:06 PM

3215 Greene Ave

3215 Greene Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3215 Greene Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful duplex close to TCU and Cultural District! It offers 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, formal dining and big backyard!. recently remodeled kitchen, central A/C and heating and stack able washer/ dryer included. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=MYRfF2f8PH&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Greene Ave have any available units?
3215 Greene Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 Greene Ave have?
Some of 3215 Greene Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Greene Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Greene Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Greene Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 Greene Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3215 Greene Ave offer parking?
No, 3215 Greene Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3215 Greene Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3215 Greene Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Greene Ave have a pool?
No, 3215 Greene Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Greene Ave have accessible units?
No, 3215 Greene Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Greene Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3215 Greene Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

