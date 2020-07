Amenities

dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities parking

This is a duplex that will be available around July 15, 2020. The unit that is coming available is entirely upstairs. Square footage is 1,442. The unit has 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. The kitchen, dining and living room is basically one large room, usually called an open concept. Tenants pay all utilities and the owner mows the yard. There is off street parking for several cars. You can easily walk to TCU if you lived in this unit.