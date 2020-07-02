3208 Steamboat Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Southgate
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
You wont believe all the updates in this home. As you wall into the spacious living area take note of the two-tone paint and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is amazing with granite countertops and stainless steel appliance. This is a spit design floorplan with the nicely sized master on-suite off the kitchen with a large walk-in closet. The master bath includes double vanities. The other two room and bath complete this beauty of a home. The backyard has a new fence and deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
