3208 Steamboat

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

You wont believe all the updates in this home. As you wall into the spacious living area take note of the two-tone paint and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is amazing with granite countertops and stainless steel appliance. This is a spit design floorplan with the nicely sized master on-suite off the kitchen with a large walk-in closet. The master bath includes double vanities. The other two room and bath complete this beauty of a home. The backyard has a new fence and deck.