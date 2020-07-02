All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3208 Steamboat.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3208 Steamboat
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:35 PM

3208 Steamboat

3208 Steamboat Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3208 Steamboat Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
You wont believe all the updates in this home. As you wall into the spacious living area take note of the two-tone paint and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is amazing with granite countertops and stainless steel appliance. This is a spit design floorplan with the nicely sized master on-suite off the kitchen with a large walk-in closet. The master bath includes double vanities. The other two room and bath complete this beauty of a home. The backyard has a new fence and deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Steamboat have any available units?
3208 Steamboat doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3208 Steamboat have?
Some of 3208 Steamboat's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Steamboat currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Steamboat is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Steamboat pet-friendly?
No, 3208 Steamboat is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3208 Steamboat offer parking?
Yes, 3208 Steamboat offers parking.
Does 3208 Steamboat have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Steamboat does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Steamboat have a pool?
No, 3208 Steamboat does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Steamboat have accessible units?
No, 3208 Steamboat does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Steamboat have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3208 Steamboat has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University