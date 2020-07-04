All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:13 AM

3208 Mclean Street

3208 Mclean St · No Longer Available
Location

3208 Mclean St, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Charming 2 bed 1.5 bath in downtown Fort Worth area. Open concept large living leads directly into kitchen with open pass through bar, allowing for inclusion in activity - entertaining from either room! Updated counter tops and ample cabinet space in kitchen and *REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED*! Kitchen opens up to small patio space in shared back yard area. Both bedrooms and full bath upstairs, leaving the bottom floor open with plenty of space for entertaining! Easy access to I30, I35, and and only approx 10 minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Close to shopping, entertainment and schools, location makes transportation to destination points super easy!
View today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Mclean Street have any available units?
3208 Mclean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3208 Mclean Street have?
Some of 3208 Mclean Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Mclean Street currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Mclean Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Mclean Street pet-friendly?
No, 3208 Mclean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3208 Mclean Street offer parking?
Yes, 3208 Mclean Street offers parking.
Does 3208 Mclean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Mclean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Mclean Street have a pool?
No, 3208 Mclean Street does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Mclean Street have accessible units?
No, 3208 Mclean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Mclean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Mclean Street does not have units with dishwashers.

