3208 Mclean Street

Charming 2 bed 1.5 bath in downtown Fort Worth area. Open concept large living leads directly into kitchen with open pass through bar, allowing for inclusion in activity - entertaining from either room! Updated counter tops and ample cabinet space in kitchen and *REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED*! Kitchen opens up to small patio space in shared back yard area. Both bedrooms and full bath upstairs, leaving the bottom floor open with plenty of space for entertaining! Easy access to I30, I35, and and only approx 10 minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Close to shopping, entertainment and schools, location makes transportation to destination points super easy!

