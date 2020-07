Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful, open concept, 1 story house, 4 Bedrooms and a study, located in great neighborhood. Tile throughout the house. No carpet in the entire house. Granite counter top, Island in the kitchen, new ceiling fans. Master Bathroom with garden tub and shower stall. Community pool a few steps away from the house. Pet under 25 lbs only.