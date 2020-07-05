3150 Waits Avenue

Amenities

Just listed small single home near TCU campus. Back house is a 1-1-1 plus bonus room. Perfect for students or someone looking for a small home near shopping, entertainment and campus location. One living, two rooms could be bedrooms, one bath. Electric range, refrigerator, stack washer and dryer. Decorative WBFP in living area with charming vintage look. Shares lot with front house connected by a two car carport. Stacked washer and dryer located in kitchen. Window units and wall heat. All measurements are approximate. Re-verify school assignments. Landscape care provided. Owner has final decision on all applications.