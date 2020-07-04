All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3139 Lubbock Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3139 Lubbock Avenue
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:30 PM

3139 Lubbock Avenue

3139 Lubbock Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3139 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous NEW townhome -- ONE block south of TCU campus

All bedrooms include large closets, separate bathroom, and on-site reserved parking spot at no charge -- so hard to find around TCU! Kitchen includes a large island, perfect for entertaining friends. Full-size, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances provided.

Enjoy the outdoors with a welcoming front porch and living areas that open to 2nd and 3rd floor balconies. Washer, dryer, security lighting, security system, and yard maintenance provided.

Home owned and managed by Weimer Properties, a local company known for their excellent service and well-maintained properties.

AVAILABLE: June 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3139 Lubbock Avenue have any available units?
3139 Lubbock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3139 Lubbock Avenue have?
Some of 3139 Lubbock Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3139 Lubbock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3139 Lubbock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3139 Lubbock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3139 Lubbock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3139 Lubbock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3139 Lubbock Avenue offers parking.
Does 3139 Lubbock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3139 Lubbock Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3139 Lubbock Avenue have a pool?
No, 3139 Lubbock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3139 Lubbock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3139 Lubbock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3139 Lubbock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3139 Lubbock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University