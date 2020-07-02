All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:51 PM

3128 Willing Avenue

3128 Willing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3128 Willing Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Rosemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning home near the TCU area that boasts 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The open floor plan is accented with wood and Travertine floor and a ton of windows! A spacious kitchen features updated cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and includes a gas oven/range. The large utility and mud room is by the kitchen with access to the patio and fenced backyard! A spacious, updated bathroom shows off a sandstone shore and granite vanity. Bedrooms are split and feature updated carpet. This home is a must-see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 1/9/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Willing Avenue have any available units?
3128 Willing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3128 Willing Avenue have?
Some of 3128 Willing Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 Willing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Willing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Willing Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3128 Willing Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3128 Willing Avenue offer parking?
No, 3128 Willing Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3128 Willing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 Willing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Willing Avenue have a pool?
No, 3128 Willing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3128 Willing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3128 Willing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Willing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 Willing Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

