3128 Willing Avenue

Amenities
Stunning home near the TCU area that boasts 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The open floor plan is accented with wood and Travertine floor and a ton of windows! A spacious kitchen features updated cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and includes a gas oven/range. The large utility and mud room is by the kitchen with access to the patio and fenced backyard! A spacious, updated bathroom shows off a sandstone shore and granite vanity. Bedrooms are split and feature updated carpet. This home is a must-see!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 1/9/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.