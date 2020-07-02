3128 Willing Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning home near the TCU area that boasts 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The open floor plan is accented with wood and Travertine floor and a ton of windows! A spacious kitchen features updated cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and includes a gas oven/range. The large utility and mud room is by the kitchen with access to the patio and fenced backyard! A spacious, updated bathroom shows off a sandstone shore and granite vanity. Bedrooms are split and feature updated carpet. This home is a must-see!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 1/9/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.