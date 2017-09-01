All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3118 Roosevelt Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3118 Roosevelt Avenue
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

3118 Roosevelt Avenue

3118 Roosevelt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3118 Roosevelt Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2018 New Build, 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage. Granite counter tops, ceramic tile through out the house.
Large back yard nice landscape. Covered porch.
Just a few minutes away from the Historic Stockyards, neighborhood parks and trails, Loop 820 and Downtown Fort Worth. Move in ready! $150 Admin Fee due at lease signing which includes pictoral move in report. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.
READ Tenant Selection Criteria on Documents page.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 Roosevelt Avenue have any available units?
3118 Roosevelt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3118 Roosevelt Avenue have?
Some of 3118 Roosevelt Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3118 Roosevelt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Roosevelt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Roosevelt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3118 Roosevelt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3118 Roosevelt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3118 Roosevelt Avenue offers parking.
Does 3118 Roosevelt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Roosevelt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Roosevelt Avenue have a pool?
No, 3118 Roosevelt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Roosevelt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3118 Roosevelt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Roosevelt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 Roosevelt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University