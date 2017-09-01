3118 Roosevelt Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage microwave

2018 New Build, 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage. Granite counter tops, ceramic tile through out the house.

Large back yard nice landscape. Covered porch.

Just a few minutes away from the Historic Stockyards, neighborhood parks and trails, Loop 820 and Downtown Fort Worth. Move in ready! $150 Admin Fee due at lease signing which includes pictoral move in report. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.

READ Tenant Selection Criteria on Documents page.