3113 Joymeadow Dr.

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Single Story Home in Crowley ISD - This single story has new inside paint and also plank flooring. The bedrooms have carpet. The large living area has a wet bar and fireplace. The home has an eat in kitchen and master bath has a garden tub/shower combination. This home is all electric and yard is fenced. There is some ceramic tile. 2 pets accepted. Crowley ISD. No inside smoking. No housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



