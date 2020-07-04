All apartments in Fort Worth
3112 Wabash Avenue

3112 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3112 Wabash Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location ,location, location!!! Just steps away from the TCU campus and zoned for Tanglewood Elementary, which is Fort Worth's highest rated elementary school! Beautifully restored craftsman house. Taken down to the studs and completely remodeled in 2016 with new electrical, plumbing, HVAC and interiors. The kitchen is fully equipped with a gas range and oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and full sized washer and dryer. The attic and exterior walls were spray foamed during the renovation so the house is extreme energy efficient. There is a nice deck in the back yard, which is fully fenced for privacy and security. The listed price does not include the two rear storage buildings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Wabash Avenue have any available units?
3112 Wabash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 Wabash Avenue have?
Some of 3112 Wabash Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Wabash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Wabash Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3112 Wabash Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3112 Wabash Avenue offers parking.
Does 3112 Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3112 Wabash Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Wabash Avenue have a pool?
No, 3112 Wabash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3112 Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 Wabash Avenue has units with dishwashers.

