3112 Wabash Avenue

Location ,location, location!!! Just steps away from the TCU campus and zoned for Tanglewood Elementary, which is Fort Worth's highest rated elementary school! Beautifully restored craftsman house. Taken down to the studs and completely remodeled in 2016 with new electrical, plumbing, HVAC and interiors. The kitchen is fully equipped with a gas range and oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and full sized washer and dryer. The attic and exterior walls were spray foamed during the renovation so the house is extreme energy efficient. There is a nice deck in the back yard, which is fully fenced for privacy and security. The listed price does not include the two rear storage buildings.