3109 Joymeadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

If interested please call and try not to message for fastest response. Large Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Fort Worth but with CROWLEY ISD schools! Options to buy. Home has a 2 living areas and a wet bar with a great floor plan! Additional attic insulation for lower bills. Floors consist of beautiful Ceramic tiles for an impressive look and easy clean up. Bedrooms have nice carpet. This area is in an ideal location only 6 minutes from I35, I20 and also near to Chisholm Trail parkway 121 . Shopping,YMCA and parks are also nearby. Quiet Street. We are looking for an immediate move in or by Oct 1st. Sorry vouchers are not accepted.