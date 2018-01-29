All apartments in Fort Worth
3101 Caribou Falls Court
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:59 AM

3101 Caribou Falls Court

3101 Caribou Falls Court · No Longer Available
Location

3101 Caribou Falls Court, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
You will love coming home to this postcard-perfect Excellent Family Residence gently nestled on a premium oversized private greenbelt lot nearby a great community park w a pavilion, grills, playgrounds & scenic walking trails. As you step inside, you'll be impressed with the beautiful open concept layout boasting a handsome exec office and spacious family rm open to dining & chef' delight kitchen w gorgeous cabinetry & granite counters. Abundance of windows & natural light. Gorgeous wood-like floors. Privacy is not a problem as all bedrooms plus spacious game rm are upstairs - no need to worry about keeping your bedrooms perfect all of the time! Extended covered patio. Convenient to I-30, I-20, Loop 820.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Caribou Falls Court have any available units?
3101 Caribou Falls Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 Caribou Falls Court have?
Some of 3101 Caribou Falls Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Caribou Falls Court currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Caribou Falls Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Caribou Falls Court pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Caribou Falls Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3101 Caribou Falls Court offer parking?
Yes, 3101 Caribou Falls Court offers parking.
Does 3101 Caribou Falls Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 Caribou Falls Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Caribou Falls Court have a pool?
No, 3101 Caribou Falls Court does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Caribou Falls Court have accessible units?
No, 3101 Caribou Falls Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Caribou Falls Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 Caribou Falls Court has units with dishwashers.

