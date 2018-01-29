3101 Caribou Falls Court

Amenities

You will love coming home to this postcard-perfect Excellent Family Residence gently nestled on a premium oversized private greenbelt lot nearby a great community park w a pavilion, grills, playgrounds & scenic walking trails. As you step inside, you'll be impressed with the beautiful open concept layout boasting a handsome exec office and spacious family rm open to dining & chef' delight kitchen w gorgeous cabinetry & granite counters. Abundance of windows & natural light. Gorgeous wood-like floors. Privacy is not a problem as all bedrooms plus spacious game rm are upstairs - no need to worry about keeping your bedrooms perfect all of the time! Extended covered patio. Convenient to I-30, I-20, Loop 820.