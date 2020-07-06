All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

309 Dakota Ridge Drive

309 Dakota Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

309 Dakota Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Southbrook Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House located at peaceful community. New laminate at first floor and new carpet for all bedrooms. Each bedroom is sizable. Two and half bathrooms. Large living area and huge utility room. The master bedroom with big bathroom and and over size closet. Minutes to Fort Worth just down I 35W.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Dakota Ridge Drive have any available units?
309 Dakota Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Dakota Ridge Drive have?
Some of 309 Dakota Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Dakota Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Dakota Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Dakota Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 309 Dakota Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 309 Dakota Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 309 Dakota Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 309 Dakota Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Dakota Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Dakota Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 309 Dakota Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 309 Dakota Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Dakota Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Dakota Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Dakota Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

