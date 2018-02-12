Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit game room bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3041 Waterfall Dr Available 09/20/19 Fort Worth Texas Homes Fort Rent "NWISD" - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in sought after Villages of Woodland Springs and NWISD. Open floorpan with gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large island. Beautiful wood floors and iron rod staircase. Master Suite downstairs with a large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs is a game room, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy entertaining under the covered patio with built-in grill and cozy fire pit. Sprinkler system.



www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com



UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:

With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.



This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.



