All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3023 Clinton Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3023 Clinton Ave.
Last updated January 5 2020 at 7:44 AM

3023 Clinton Ave.

3023 Clinton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3023 Clinton Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3023 Clinton Ave., Ft. Worth (N-Side) - This is a 3 bedroom, I bath home with 1,100 sq.ft. which has been completely remodeled with all new lighting fixtures and hardware, new flooring, new paint inside & out, and all new electrical and plumbing. The property comes with 3 Heating & A/C Window units, a new stove, washer & dryer hookups, and sits on a double corner lot and has a large back yard.

Please check out all of our available properties at http://www.enrentaprops.com/vacancies/

(RLNE3228253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 Clinton Ave. have any available units?
3023 Clinton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3023 Clinton Ave. have?
Some of 3023 Clinton Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3023 Clinton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3023 Clinton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 Clinton Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3023 Clinton Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3023 Clinton Ave. offer parking?
No, 3023 Clinton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3023 Clinton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3023 Clinton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 Clinton Ave. have a pool?
No, 3023 Clinton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3023 Clinton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3023 Clinton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 Clinton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3023 Clinton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University