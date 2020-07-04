3008 Prairie Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice and clean 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Fort Worth. Neutral paint, nice kitchen with appliances. Fenced backyard, owner pays for water and lawn care.

No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1100 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.