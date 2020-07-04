All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 16 2020 at 1:06 AM

3008 Prairie Avenue

3008 Prairie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Prairie Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice and clean 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Fort Worth. Neutral paint, nice kitchen with appliances. Fenced backyard, owner pays for water and lawn care.
No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1100 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Prairie Avenue have any available units?
3008 Prairie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3008 Prairie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Prairie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Prairie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 Prairie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3008 Prairie Avenue offer parking?
No, 3008 Prairie Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3008 Prairie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Prairie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Prairie Avenue have a pool?
No, 3008 Prairie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Prairie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3008 Prairie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Prairie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 Prairie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 Prairie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3008 Prairie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

