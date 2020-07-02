3002 S Jennings Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This Designated Historic Prairie style home was built by the county tax assessor in 1912 for the family and boarders upstairs, now a duplex. From the large covered front porch enter the first living area with coffered ceiling and decorative fireplace. Another large living area has a bay window. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms and refinished original hardwood floors give this home character and modern convenience. Located near Medical Center, popular Magnolia Street Restaurants, TCU and downtown. Daggett Elem, Paschall HS!.Hvac, wiring and plumbing, all updated to code in the past 2 years. Upstairs unit at 3000 S Jennings available for sale or rent. 50% off Sept rent for approved lease and move in by Sept 15.