Fort Worth, TX
3002 S Jennings Avenue
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:51 AM

3002 S Jennings Avenue

3002 South Jennings Avenue · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

3002 South Jennings Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Jennings-May St.louis

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This Designated Historic Prairie style home was built by the county tax assessor in 1912 for the family and boarders upstairs, now a duplex. From the large covered front porch enter the first living area with coffered ceiling and decorative fireplace. Another large living area has a bay window. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms and refinished original hardwood floors give this home character and modern convenience. Located near Medical Center, popular Magnolia Street Restaurants, TCU and downtown. Daggett Elem, Paschall HS!.Hvac, wiring and plumbing, all updated to code in the past 2 years. Upstairs unit at 3000 S Jennings available for sale or rent. 50% off Sept rent for approved lease and move in by Sept 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 S Jennings Avenue have any available units?
3002 S Jennings Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 S Jennings Avenue have?
Some of 3002 S Jennings Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 S Jennings Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3002 S Jennings Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 S Jennings Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3002 S Jennings Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3002 S Jennings Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3002 S Jennings Avenue offers parking.
Does 3002 S Jennings Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 S Jennings Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 S Jennings Avenue have a pool?
No, 3002 S Jennings Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3002 S Jennings Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3002 S Jennings Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 S Jennings Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 S Jennings Avenue has units with dishwashers.

