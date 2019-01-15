All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 30 2019 at 6:43 AM

2941 Gordon Avenue

2941 Gordon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2941 Gordon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Adorable traditional two story in the heart of the Paschal and TCU attendance areas. Three bedrooms, each with own bath up, a large second living space or loft, and an open floor plan downstairs to accommodate kitchen with huge island, large eating area and living room. Separate study and a full bath downstairs with walk in coat closet and storage under the stairs for pantry or personal items. Easy care materials throughout and a great location make this a must see. Stainless steel appliances and solid surface countertops in the kitchen and baths, and parking pad behind home for vehicles. Fenced yard, and lovely front porch. Immediately available for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 Gordon Avenue have any available units?
2941 Gordon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2941 Gordon Avenue have?
Some of 2941 Gordon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 Gordon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2941 Gordon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 Gordon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2941 Gordon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2941 Gordon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2941 Gordon Avenue offers parking.
Does 2941 Gordon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2941 Gordon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 Gordon Avenue have a pool?
No, 2941 Gordon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2941 Gordon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2941 Gordon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 Gordon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2941 Gordon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

