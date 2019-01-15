2941 Gordon Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Adorable traditional two story in the heart of the Paschal and TCU attendance areas. Three bedrooms, each with own bath up, a large second living space or loft, and an open floor plan downstairs to accommodate kitchen with huge island, large eating area and living room. Separate study and a full bath downstairs with walk in coat closet and storage under the stairs for pantry or personal items. Easy care materials throughout and a great location make this a must see. Stainless steel appliances and solid surface countertops in the kitchen and baths, and parking pad behind home for vehicles. Fenced yard, and lovely front porch. Immediately available for lease.