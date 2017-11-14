2921 Milby Oaks Drive

Amenities

Open concept 4 bedroom, 2 bath home plus office. Stainless appliances - full size fridge included but not warrantied by owner. Neutral colors throughout, combination tile and plank flooring - no carpet, covered back patio, fireplace, walk in closets, separate tub & shower in master. Villages of Woodland Springs offers multiple pools including one with waterslide and a club house in the subdivision for large events. Also there is basketball courts, tennis courts, and ponds for fishing. Numerous walking areas. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1675 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.