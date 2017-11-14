All apartments in Fort Worth
2921 Milby Oaks Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 9:22 PM

2921 Milby Oaks Drive

2921 Milby Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2921 Milby Oaks Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Open concept 4 bedroom, 2 bath home plus office. Stainless appliances - full size fridge included but not warrantied by owner. Neutral colors throughout, combination tile and plank flooring - no carpet, covered back patio, fireplace, walk in closets, separate tub & shower in master. Villages of Woodland Springs offers multiple pools including one with waterslide and a club house in the subdivision for large events. Also there is basketball courts, tennis courts, and ponds for fishing. Numerous walking areas. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1675 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Milby Oaks Drive have any available units?
2921 Milby Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 Milby Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2921 Milby Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Milby Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Milby Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Milby Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2921 Milby Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2921 Milby Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 2921 Milby Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2921 Milby Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Milby Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Milby Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2921 Milby Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 2921 Milby Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2921 Milby Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Milby Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 Milby Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

