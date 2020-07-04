2908 Early Fawn Ct

Amenities
Gorgeous Craftsman Home for Lease! - WOW! Rare find in lease property. IMMACULATE Craftsman home like BRAND NEW. New Bamboo Flooring in Living, Staircase, Upstairs Media Room & Master Suite. New Carpet in Bedrooms. Beautiful Curb Appeal with Generous Set Back and Giant Driveway on well Cared For Cul-De-Sac. Oversized Backyard with large Storage Building. Inside, find Spacious Living Room, Half Bath, Eat in Kitchen, Large Pantry and Plenty of Windows. Upstairs, the three Bedrooms are joined with a Central Media Room. Big Master Suite with luxury Master Bathroom featuring Double Sinks, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, and a large Walk In Closet. 2 Inch Blinds Throughout. Hurry! This one is a MUST SEE.
(RLNE4963736)