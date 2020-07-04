All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:26 PM

2908 Early Fawn Ct

2908 Early Fawn Court · No Longer Available
Location

2908 Early Fawn Court, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
media room
bathtub
carpet
Gorgeous Craftsman Home for Lease! - WOW! Rare find in lease property. IMMACULATE Craftsman home like BRAND NEW. New Bamboo Flooring in Living, Staircase, Upstairs Media Room & Master Suite. New Carpet in Bedrooms. Beautiful Curb Appeal with Generous Set Back and Giant Driveway on well Cared For Cul-De-Sac. Oversized Backyard with large Storage Building. Inside, find Spacious Living Room, Half Bath, Eat in Kitchen, Large Pantry and Plenty of Windows. Upstairs, the three Bedrooms are joined with a Central Media Room. Big Master Suite with luxury Master Bathroom featuring Double Sinks, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, and a large Walk In Closet. 2 Inch Blinds Throughout. Hurry! This one is a MUST SEE.

(RLNE4963736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Early Fawn Ct have any available units?
2908 Early Fawn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 Early Fawn Ct have?
Some of 2908 Early Fawn Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Early Fawn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Early Fawn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Early Fawn Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2908 Early Fawn Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2908 Early Fawn Ct offer parking?
No, 2908 Early Fawn Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2908 Early Fawn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Early Fawn Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Early Fawn Ct have a pool?
No, 2908 Early Fawn Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Early Fawn Ct have accessible units?
No, 2908 Early Fawn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Early Fawn Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 Early Fawn Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

