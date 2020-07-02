2900 Country Creek Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Story home in Meadow Creek area of Ft. Worth - Nice single story home with some upgrades. Updated paint and carpet and the kitchen was rehabbed less then a year ago with new appliances, cabinets and sinks. There is a good sized area for kitchen table. The living room has a fireplace and overlooks the back yard which is fenced. Has garage door opener. Crowley ISD. No inside smoking. No housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE4620544)