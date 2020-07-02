2900 Country Creek Ln.

Amenities
Single Story home in Meadow Creek area of Ft. Worth - Nice single story home with some upgrades. Updated paint and carpet and the kitchen was rehabbed less then a year ago with new appliances, cabinets and sinks. There is a good sized area for kitchen table. The living room has a fireplace and overlooks the back yard which is fenced. Has garage door opener. Crowley ISD. No inside smoking. No housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.
(RLNE4620544)