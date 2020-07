Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

UPDATED HOME BACKING UP TO GOLF COURSE! REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER TO REMAIN WITH PROPERTY. VAULTED CEILINGS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. RELAXING PATIO OVERLOOKING THE CHAMPIONS CIRCLE GOLF COURSE. TENANTS HAVE FULL ACCESS TO THE FITNESS CENTER & THE COMMUNITY POOL. TENANTS TO VERIFY ALL SCHOOLS & MEASUREMENTS TO TENANTS SATISFACTION PRIOR TO APPLICATION.