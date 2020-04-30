2828 Gordon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

New construction for rent home by Village Homes in the TCU area. Available for move in June, 2019. Two level, 4 bedrooms, or three and study, four full bath home with surface parking for four vehicles. Huge closets and separate utility room with washer dryer included. Refrigerator also included. Home has great light and an open floor plan in kitchen living and dining area. Fenced yard provides nice outdoor space for entertaining, pets or play. 3400 per month rent and pets allowed with deposit. This home is scheduled to be completed in June, 2019, and is available for pre lease now. A one or two year lease period is available. Public schools are Paschal and Lily B Clayton.