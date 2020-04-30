All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:33 AM

2828 Gordon Avenue

2828 Gordon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Gordon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
New construction for rent home by Village Homes in the TCU area. Available for move in June, 2019. Two level, 4 bedrooms, or three and study, four full bath home with surface parking for four vehicles. Huge closets and separate utility room with washer dryer included. Refrigerator also included. Home has great light and an open floor plan in kitchen living and dining area. Fenced yard provides nice outdoor space for entertaining, pets or play. 3400 per month rent and pets allowed with deposit. This home is scheduled to be completed in June, 2019, and is available for pre lease now. A one or two year lease period is available. Public schools are Paschal and Lily B Clayton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Gordon Avenue have any available units?
2828 Gordon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Gordon Avenue have?
Some of 2828 Gordon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Gordon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Gordon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Gordon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2828 Gordon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2828 Gordon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Gordon Avenue offers parking.
Does 2828 Gordon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2828 Gordon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Gordon Avenue have a pool?
No, 2828 Gordon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2828 Gordon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2828 Gordon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Gordon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 Gordon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

