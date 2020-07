Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Newly Built 4 Bed, 3 Bath single family home. Large master with a walk-in closet, 3 good sized secondary bedrooms with great closets. Also includes a large backyard with a private patio for entertaining. This home is also highly energy efficient keeping utilities low through the year.

Newly Built Single Family Home for Lease. All new Appliances, great bedroom/closet sizes highly energy efficient keeping utilities low, with a large backyard and private patio for entertaining.