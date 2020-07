Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

Perfect College Pad or Charming Cottage for Family- Walking or Biking Distance to TCU. Beautifully restored original hard wood flooring throughout, new alder wood custom cabinetry, granite, SS appliances with gas cooktop, travertine in all wet areas. Comes with SS Fridge and Washer and Dryer! Must see to appreciate this beautiful home. Area is developing with beautiful new construction on all sides. Great opportunity to live in sought after TCU neighborhood!