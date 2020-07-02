All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2800 Forest Park Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2800 Forest Park Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2800 Forest Park Boulevard

2800 Forest Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2800 Forest Park Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Frisco Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
courtyard
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pet friendly
Price DROP, prioritizing IMMEDIATE occupancy! Contemporary, COOL remodel of this 1946-beauty with 2BDRM, 2BA, loft office (possible 3rd child's rm), atrium, private courtyard & over 1,500sq.ft! SPIRAL staircase -newly installed- is both practical & stunning! Landlord pays water, sewer, trash, yard care. Get Downtown without highways, under 2mi to Southside, Medical District, Fairmount! Cultural District & West 7th are less than 4mi away, while University Pk Village shopping, FW Zoo, even Colonial C.Club are under 2mi away! Pets: 50-lb MAX & NO cats, please. Fridge available, but not warrantied. Renter's Insurance required. NO smoking, vouchers nor evictions. CR-score under-600 may require extra SecDEP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Forest Park Boulevard have any available units?
2800 Forest Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Forest Park Boulevard have?
Some of 2800 Forest Park Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Forest Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Forest Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Forest Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 Forest Park Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2800 Forest Park Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2800 Forest Park Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2800 Forest Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Forest Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Forest Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2800 Forest Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Forest Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2800 Forest Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Forest Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 Forest Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University