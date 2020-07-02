2800 Forest Park Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pet friendly

Price DROP, prioritizing IMMEDIATE occupancy! Contemporary, COOL remodel of this 1946-beauty with 2BDRM, 2BA, loft office (possible 3rd child's rm), atrium, private courtyard & over 1,500sq.ft! SPIRAL staircase -newly installed- is both practical & stunning! Landlord pays water, sewer, trash, yard care. Get Downtown without highways, under 2mi to Southside, Medical District, Fairmount! Cultural District & West 7th are less than 4mi away, while University Pk Village shopping, FW Zoo, even Colonial C.Club are under 2mi away! Pets: 50-lb MAX & NO cats, please. Fridge available, but not warrantied. Renter's Insurance required. NO smoking, vouchers nor evictions. CR-score under-600 may require extra SecDEP.