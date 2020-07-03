2790 Keller Hicks Rd

Amenities

parking bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Prime church property in Keller, TX - Prime church property in Keller, TX - For SALE or LEASE - 1500 square foot sanctuary and 1300 square foot fellowship building - including kitchen, fellowship hall, office space and nursery. Extra on-site storage building. Property is located in the heart of Keller ISD with an excellent opportunity for outreach to various demographics. Full use of sign and 400 monthly income for Sunday night rental if you wish to continue the current agreement. Parking lot with 28 parking spaces. Great Picnic and grilling area and yard for youth and events. Great road exposure with the KISD stadium coming in. Also available for sale for $300,000.



(RLNE5317378)