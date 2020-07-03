All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2790 Keller Hicks Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2790 Keller Hicks Rd
Last updated November 13 2019 at 1:29 PM

2790 Keller Hicks Rd

2790 Keller Hicks Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2790 Keller Hicks Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

parking
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Prime church property in Keller, TX - Prime church property in Keller, TX - For SALE or LEASE - 1500 square foot sanctuary and 1300 square foot fellowship building - including kitchen, fellowship hall, office space and nursery. Extra on-site storage building. Property is located in the heart of Keller ISD with an excellent opportunity for outreach to various demographics. Full use of sign and 400 monthly income for Sunday night rental if you wish to continue the current agreement. Parking lot with 28 parking spaces. Great Picnic and grilling area and yard for youth and events. Great road exposure with the KISD stadium coming in. Also available for sale for $300,000.

(RLNE5317378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2790 Keller Hicks Rd have any available units?
2790 Keller Hicks Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2790 Keller Hicks Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2790 Keller Hicks Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2790 Keller Hicks Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2790 Keller Hicks Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2790 Keller Hicks Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2790 Keller Hicks Rd offers parking.
Does 2790 Keller Hicks Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2790 Keller Hicks Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2790 Keller Hicks Rd have a pool?
No, 2790 Keller Hicks Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2790 Keller Hicks Rd have accessible units?
No, 2790 Keller Hicks Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2790 Keller Hicks Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2790 Keller Hicks Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2790 Keller Hicks Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2790 Keller Hicks Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University