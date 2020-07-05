All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:27 PM

2778 Eddie Place

2778 Eddie Place · No Longer Available
Location

2778 Eddie Place, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Alta Mesa East

Amenities

GREAT NEW BUILD! Open concept floor plan, GRANITE counter tops, lots of storage in kitchen, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, breakfast-dining area. BRIGHT kitchen with view of backyard, lots of windows for natural light. Large master bedroom, dual sinks in master bath, split bedrooms. Solid flooring throughout home, ceiling fans in each room, mud area coming in from garage. Great fenced backyard to enjoy those wonderful family-friends bbq's.

This is a great place to call home and make those memories. Ready for immediate move-in.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2778 Eddie Place have any available units?
2778 Eddie Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2778 Eddie Place have?
Some of 2778 Eddie Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2778 Eddie Place currently offering any rent specials?
2778 Eddie Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2778 Eddie Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2778 Eddie Place is pet friendly.
Does 2778 Eddie Place offer parking?
Yes, 2778 Eddie Place offers parking.
Does 2778 Eddie Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2778 Eddie Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2778 Eddie Place have a pool?
No, 2778 Eddie Place does not have a pool.
Does 2778 Eddie Place have accessible units?
No, 2778 Eddie Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2778 Eddie Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2778 Eddie Place does not have units with dishwashers.

