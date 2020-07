Amenities

garage air conditioning carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Comfortable 3 bedroom bungalow in the heart of Fort Worth. This house has a great layout with hardwoods, fresh paint, powerful HVAC for heating and cooling and a big 2 car garage. Cozy loft room is carpeted with plenty of storage. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and only 6 minutes to downtown Fort Worth. Ready for move in.