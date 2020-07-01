2745 Travis Avenue

Amenities
Nicely updated home in a very convenient location close to downtown I20 and TCU. Wonderful character inside with nice built ins, arched passageway, and original wood floors. Full size washer and dryer space. Large closet in the bedroom. Granite counter-tops and central air. Fenced backyard.
Fireplace is not functional. The chimney has been removed. The garage door opener remotes are on top of the openers.
Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.