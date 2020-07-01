All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2745 Travis Avenue
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:01 AM

2745 Travis Avenue

2745 Travis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2745 Travis Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
South Hemphill Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nicely updated home in a very convenient location close to downtown I20 and TCU. Wonderful character inside with nice built ins, arched passageway, and original wood floors. Full size washer and dryer space. Large closet in the bedroom. Granite counter-tops and central air. Fenced backyard.

Fireplace is not functional. The chimney has been removed. The garage door opener remotes are on top of the openers.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 Travis Avenue have any available units?
2745 Travis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2745 Travis Avenue have?
Some of 2745 Travis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 Travis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2745 Travis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 Travis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2745 Travis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2745 Travis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2745 Travis Avenue offers parking.
Does 2745 Travis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2745 Travis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 Travis Avenue have a pool?
No, 2745 Travis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2745 Travis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2745 Travis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 Travis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2745 Travis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

